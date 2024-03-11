200 gm of meth worth Rs 15L seized, two held

CHENNAI: Two men were arrested for allegedly smuggling and selling methamphetamine worth Rs 15 lakh at Banu Nagar in Ambattur on Saturday. The accused were identified as Babu (25) and Ramesh (24).

Ambattur police said, following a tip-off, a police team launched a vehicle check at Banu Nagar. The occupants of a car they intercepted began to behave suspiciously. Upon searching the vehicle, the police allegedly found 200 gm of methamphetamine inside.

“We suspect that the two suspects procured the drug from Bengaluru and were planning to sell it here. The drug and the vehicle have been seized. Further investigation is underway to uncover more details about their network,” a police officer said. The value of the seized quantity of drug is estimated at Rs 15 lakh.