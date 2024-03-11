Police constable ends life after losing Rs 30K on online rummy

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old police constable allegedly died by suicide at his house on Friday. Police said he had lost around Rs 30,000 on online rummy recently. Thirumullaivoyal police said the deceased, Vignesh of Virudhunagar, was a constable working as a computer operator at Manali Assistant Commissioner’s office.

He resided at Avadi police quarters and was engaged to be married soon. “On Friday, Vignesh returned from work and consumed liquor. Later, when a neighbour knocked on his door and received no answer, police were alerted. They broke the door and found his body. It was sent to a government hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and an inquiry is on.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)