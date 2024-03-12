A 16-year-old boy collapses, dies while carrying water can in Vyasarpadi

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old boy collapsed and died while lifting a bubble top water can from the ground floor to the first floor of his house in Vyasarpadi on Sunday. The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained, said police sources.

According to the Vyasarpadi police, the deceased boy, K Vijay Dilipan of Vyasarpadi, studied Class 10 at a private school in the locality. On Sunday, Dilipan and his father Karthiban went to a shop on a two-wheeler and bought two bubble top water cans.

“Dilipan took one water can and began climbing the stairs. His father parked the bike and went to the first floor with the other water can. However, Karthiban saw Dilipan lying on the floor there. The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead,” a police officer said.

Upon information, Vyasarpadi police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. A case has been registered and an inquiry is on.

A senior police officer said, “We are yet to ascertain on how the boy collapsed. Only after the postmortem is over, we will know the cause of death. His family said that he did not suffer from any medical ailments that they were aware of.”