Fintech City in Chennai's Nandambakkam likely to be first infra in state to house a district cooling system

CHENNAI: The Fintech City in Nandambakkam is likely to become the first building in Tamil Nadu to have a District Cooling System (DCS), a centralised source that would cool the entire building through pipelines. This was disclosed to TNIE by Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Managing Director Sandeep Nanduri.

Following the success of the DCS implemented at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), the country’s first globally benchmarked International finance service centre, Tamil Nadu chalked out a plan to test the technology at the Fintech City in Nandambakkam.

This idea was mooted by Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, who is also a member of the state planning commission. By using this novel cooling technology, the state aims to cut down its power bills by 20%. Phase I of the Fintech City project is being developed on an expanse of 56 acres adjacent to the Chennai Trade Centre. Development of basic infrastructure is underway and is expected to be completed by June this year.

“The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has proposed to develop a DCS for the Fintech City on two acres of land and has invited consultants to conduct a Techno-Economic Viability Study and prepare the tender document for appointing a district cooling developer to prepare the project,” Nanduri said.