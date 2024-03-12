‘not a controversy, it’s a contemporary issue’

Sampath was actually gearing up for his next book on Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan when he decided to put that project on the back-burner. The book’s completion within a remarkably short span of six to seven months is a deviation from Sampath’s typical multi-year projects. “This book required burning the midnight oil over the last five months,” shares Sampath, for whom Waiting for Shiva is not just a historical account but a nuanced exploration of the interplay between religion, myth, and legal history. “I’ve tried to be objective without flowing into emotions. There are lots of fables in Puranic literature where the truth is told, but it is embedded within fantastic tales. Skanda Purana talks of Shiva’s exile and how he tries to come back to Kashi. This may sound like a story but written in the 12th or 13th century, this shows people were chronicling the destruction of the Shiva linga. A lot of this needs to be deductive logic,” highlights Sampath.

The prolific writer wants to bring the idea to the public discourse that the fight for Gyanvapi is not a recent one. “This has been going on for 2,000 years. Shrines kept rising and falling, but the Hindus never gave up on it. This book is the story of resilience, resurrection, and reclamation in the wake of historical odds,” says Sampath. He also emphasises a pan-India narrative when it comes to Kashi Vishwanath’s history. “In the reconstruction of the Vishwanath temple, all parts of India contributed. In Karnataka, we had the Hoysala ruler who donated an entire village so the money from that would go to the pilgrims to pay the jizya tax to go for the tirtha yatra. People never gave up on the site. Today, when people say, ‘Let’s not bother about it and build something else’, I think that is doing injustice to our ancestors. One has to continue to reclaim what is rightfully ours,” says Sampath, who has started the Foundation for Indian Historical and Cultural Research to foster alternative scholarships in Indian history.

Is it phallus worship?

The oft-repeated derisive remark is that the Shiva linga is actually the phallus or male genitalia of Bhagwan Shiva that is worshipped. Hindus are often mocked and ridiculed for what is considered a decadent and indecent form of worship. Colonial literature and their faithful inheritors in the present times abound in such references. A story from the Skanda Purana mentions Shiva roaming around naked, holding his linga in his hands. Due to someone’s curse, it fell to the ground and started growing and burning the whole world. The Shakti or Devi had to intervene and take the form of a yoni (womb or female genitalia) to bring it under control. Anyone who takes this literally and not as a metaphor can well ridicule Hindus as worshippers of the phallus, which is disgusting according to them. Some Western interpreters also look at Lingopasana or the worship of the linga as a fertility cult. They assume that the Hindus worship the linga for reasons of fertility or for the fear of being sterile. But since this interpretation is so unrelatable for common Hindus in general as that is not running through their minds while worshipping a Shiva linga, it is hardly contested, though these notions remain rooted in academic ivory towers or agenda-driven discourses. So, the linga in these interpretations becomes nothing but Shiva’s phallus or genital organ. But if you ask a common worshipper, they certainly don’t have that perspective. The linga is not worshipped because it’s an organ of Shiva or due to its angatva. The sacredness or status of a deity implied by the linga is not because it is a part of Shiva’s body. Instead, the linga is worshipped as Shiva himself or due to the shivatva of the linga.

(Excerpted with permission from Vikram Sampath’s Waiting for Shiva: Unearthing the Truth of Kashi’s Gyan Vapi, published by BluOne Ink)