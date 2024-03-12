Sounds good!

CHENNAI: People have continually asked me what I was feeling when I went on stage to receive the Grammy. I’ve never said this before, but I was thinking of this one photograph that John (Mclaughlin) ji had shown a while back. It was taken in the ’80s. John ji, Shankar (Mahadevan) ji, Zakir (Hussain) bhai, and my dad (Vikku Vinayakram) are sitting together, with me standing behind them in my school uniform, holding a soda!” shares percussionist V Selvaganesh, adding, “Back then, I could never have imagined that I would one day play with these legendary musicians, be a co-producer for an album, and win a Grammy. It’s a dream come true.”

A member of the iconic band Remember Shakti, for Selvaganesh, his recent Grammy win for the album This Moment, was a culmination of a journey intertwined with family legacy and his own commitment to elevating a humble instrument. Born into a musical legacy, the 52-year-old was exposed to Carnatic music from a very young age. “My grandfather (TR Harihara Sarma) was a percussionist, followed by my father and then myself. When I was four or five months old, my grandfather would apparently keep me in his lap and teach his students,” he says.

Selvaganesh’s path, however, wasn’t set in stone. “I initially aspired to be a mridangam player,” he reveals. “But my grandfather suggested taking up the kanjira, which, back then, was seen as a secondary instrument. He said, ‘Take up this instrument (kanjira) because we don’t have many people who play it. Someone needs to keep it alive, and I believe our family should do it,” he recalls.