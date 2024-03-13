Art and artworks that unify

Read the artworks

Pink flowers and green leaves embroidered on a white cloth with handwritten poems, ‘Hum sab phool hain’ (We are all flowers), ‘The Hypnosis of Existence’, ‘An Anthem of Resistance’, ‘Paani Maang Raha Tha Insaan’ (A man was asking for water); paintings of a man drowning in blood, a woman bearing a can on her head walking miles with no one in sight, stains of blood on a man’s palms, people rowing boats with their oars drawn as a musical note... these are a few frames hanging off the jute banners. “These are all the responses to the various happenings in the country in creative means. The exhibition is a unity of diverse people, ages, and language groups, ” says Ram Rahman, photographer and founding member of Sahmat.

“The exhibition expresses different feelings through diversified art forms. I felt the presence of the pain that went behind creating each work. It is a good opportunity for me to learn from the Hum Sab Sahmat theme,” says Abhishektha, a student of ACJ. Another student, Roshan Zahin, says, “I see a lot of inclusivity in every art of different languages and cultures. There is more abstract art and creativity which gives the audience a chance to form a perception. It is very open and gives you the space to understand the work in your way.”

Additionally, there is a photo exhibition curated by Ram Rahman and Saarthak Singh . It shows the last few days of Gandhi’s life, his death, and the days that follow through clippings of books and photographs clicked by Henri Cartier-Bresson, Max Desfor, and Margaret Bourke-white. “The photographs presented here have a rare history but very important for us,” adds Ram.