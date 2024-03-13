cumin, the magical seed

CHENNAI: Derived from the dried fruit of a slender annual herb, cumin boasts a distinctive greyish-brown hue. The fruit’s surface exhibits either five primary ridges or four less distinct secondary ridges, adorned with short hairs. Standing at 15 to 50 cm, the herb produces aromatic seed-like fruits, measuring 3 to 6 mm, carrying a distinctive warm flavour with a slight bitterness.

The cumin plant is indigenous to southwest Asia and the eastern Mediterranean region, with India being the major producer. It is an essential ingredient in Indian, Mexican, and North African cuisines.

Widely used in curry powders and seasonings for breads, cakes, and cheese, cumin seeds contain high amounts of fat, protein and dietary fibre.

Cumin possesses nutraceutical properties. It serves as a digestive stimulant effective in curing dyspepsia (indigestion). Cumin is also valued for its anti-inflammatory properties. Its aromatic richness extends to perfumery, and its oil contributes to flavouring liqueurs and cordials.

Therapeutic properties