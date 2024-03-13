Songs of the sea

CHENNAI : “In a running ship, there are nine mariners.

Mariners need equipment and thread from Madurantakam.

Net made of thread which has survived for centuries.

Who else is on guard, this is Adi Shakti’s thread.

The guard knows the thoughts of each one.”

– one of N Palayam’s four collected ‘ambaa paadalgal’.

Navigating the rocky seas with no land in sight, fisherpersons scour past the tides searching the vast ocean for daily catch. In the past, while loading boats with nets, lines, bait, and kanji, no fisher would forget the lines of their trusty ambaa paatu. “Fisherfolk would sing ambaa paatu while starting the boat, loading nets, pulling the fish to the shore, and while keeping their sleep away. While returning, their arms will hurt and their hands will burn using the oars. One would feel they are tortured, I have wept feeling like death would be better. We sing the ambaa paatu for bravery, discipline, and strength,” says 60-year-old Palayam N.

Mingling breath, movement, and prayers, these songs reflect and record the lives, culture, and deities of the fishing communities and the sea that they call home. At the recent Urur Olcott Kuppam Vizha, Palayam sang a few lines of the fast-disappearing ambaa paatu, reviving a culture that has been lost through time, and ushering the long-sidelined melody to the mainstream stage. Against the backdrop of the Sridevi Ellaiamman Temple, the festival — themed Living Ocean, life-giving Ocean — put a spotlight on different strands of music including Carnatic music, parai, ambaa paatu and light music.

Ways of sea-ing

The history of these songs in Urur Olcott Kuppam dates back to a time when Besant Nagar was a forest, and communities lived in houses woven with palm fronds and coconut leaves, says Palayam. His tryst with ambaa paatu, fishing, and the sea began as a teenager when his parents and sibling passed. “If I continued my education, my family of two sisters and one brother would have been on the streets; so I began stitching nets, and clearing them. At this time, I learned about the ways of the ocean, life around me taught me about it. The knowledge of traditional fishermen communities is amazing,” he says.

From various words for winds and currents (like olini, which is a term for powerful current), predicting storms, to mapping nature’s trends, the sea carries many lessons and the fisherfolk have a detailed language to decode its waves. Beyond this, music lies in the waves, shore, wind and clouds. Citing the example of Kannadasan’s Odum megangale in the 1965 film Aayirathil Oruvan, Palayam says, “he came to the beaches and shore to write this song. See how a composer’s piece becomes a hit song after going to the beach.”