Woman attacked with utensil by husband dies in Chennai's Ayanavaram

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old woman, who was hospitalised after her husband attacked her with a kitchen utensil, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday morning. The attempt-to-murder case registered in this connection was subsequently altered to a murder case. Police said the suspect, Umar alias Ravi Kumar (38) of Keelkattalai, and his wife Syed Ali Fathima used to quarrel often about Umar not finding a job.

“On Saturday, the couple moved in to a new house in Ayanavaram. After the housewarming ceremony, a squabble broke out between them about Fathima leaving the house without wearing a burqa. Her mother intervened and pacified the couple. The elderly woman left for her house after that,” police said.

Later in the day, Umar and Fathima started arguing again and in a fit of rage, he allegedly attacked her with a utensil and fled the place. He then phoned Fathima’s brother and alerted him about the incident. Her family rushed to the house and shifted her to a government hospital,” police said.

Umar surrendered at the Koyambedu police station on Sunday and he was arrested under attempt to murder charges. After Fathima succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday morning, the suspect was booked for murder.