A journey of young tales

CHENNAI: Stories possess a special kind of magic, whisking listeners away into worlds crafted by the storyteller’s imagination. Whether it’s a mystical realm with flying unicorns or a tale from days gone by, stories have a way of sewing our minds together. Recognising the desire among students to share their own tales, the fellows at Teach for India, an NGO dedicated to democratising education, have woven a remarkable project titled ‘Enakkul Oruvan’. This initiative aims to turn the storytelling aspirations of underprivileged children from six corporation schools across the city into a tangible reality. Against the backdrop of their modest beginnings, these students will unite to breathe life into a musical play titled ‘Vannamayam’.

“Last year, we had a graduation ceremony for our graduating students. And we chose a couple of kids to put up a 10-minute performance. Seeing those kids, who were academically low-performing, being so constant there, was a motivation to set up and do something bigger and better for them,” said Shwetha, one of the fellows of this initiative.

Scheduled to happen on March 23, with 35 students from classes 4 to 8 taking part, the performance is going to have drama, dance, music, and much more in it. Shwetha added, “The performances are basically based on what they have told us, their stories and narratives, their strengths, their goals, and all of that.”

Directed by 12 fellows of Teach for India venture from the chosen schools, this musical extravaganza promises to be a discovery of the boundless potential of those students who often get cornered due to their lack of self-awareness and apprehension. Starting with rehearsals in December, the students have honed their skills, weaving together a tale of resilience, friendship, and the pursuit of dreams against all odds.