A journey of young tales

CHENNAI: Stories possess a special kind of magic, whisking listeners away into worlds crafted by the storyteller’s imagination. Whether it’s a mystical realm with flying unicorns or a tale from days gone by, stories have a way of sewing our minds together. Recognising the desire among students to share their own tales, the fellows at Teach for India, an NGO dedicated to democratising education, have woven a remarkable project titled ‘Enakkul Oruvan’. This initiative aims to turn the storytelling aspirations of underprivileged children from six corporation schools across the city into a tangible reality. Against the backdrop of their modest beginnings, these students will unite to breathe life into a musical play titled ‘Vannamayam’.
“Last year, we had a graduation ceremony for our graduating students. And we chose a couple of kids to put up a 10-minute performance. Seeing those kids, who were academically low-performing, being so constant there, was a motivation to set up and do something bigger and better for them,” said Shwetha, one of the fellows of this initiative.
Scheduled to happen on March 23, with 35 students from classes 4 to 8 taking part, the performance is going to have drama, dance, music, and much more in it. Shwetha added, “The performances are basically based on what they have told us, their stories and narratives, their strengths, their goals, and all of that.”
Directed by 12 fellows of Teach for India venture from the chosen schools, this musical extravaganza promises to be a discovery of the boundless potential of those students who often get cornered due to their lack of self-awareness and apprehension. Starting with rehearsals in December, the students have honed their skills, weaving together a tale of resilience, friendship, and the pursuit of dreams against all odds.
Talking about the initiation of this project, Sanjay, a fellow member, stated, “Last year, my year two fellow did a collaboration with the Chennai Photo Biennale, where interested kids were trained in photography and their photographs were attributed inside the premises of the building. The chief minister and mayor who came for the event saw these photos, and they felicitated the kids. Having those kids as an example, we decided to envision this project on a large scale.”
‘Enakkul Oruvan’, as Shwetha goes on to say, is more than just a musical play — it is a celebration of community and collaboration as students from diverse backgrounds come together to create something truly extraordinary. With the freedom to express themselves, devoid of rules or limitations, their narrative takes centre stage, while spectators are meant to become mere voyagers in their tale. Talking about the rehearsals, she said, “The reflections that the kids would share after each session were honestly eye opening for us because we did not anticipate that the kids would be able to give us such introspective thoughts or their opinions about things. So, I think they are really enjoying the process. They get to learn a lot of new things as well.”
As the dates near and these students are ready to step out from their rehearsal room into the spotlight, book your tickets and grab yourself a chair to applaud these tiny performers all while travelling with them into their world filled with emotions and unspoken conversations.
Tickets are available on bookmyshow.com