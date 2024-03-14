Chennai: Tenders for street light operation, maintenance in 10 zones floated

CHENNAI: The city corporation has floated tenders for the maintenance and operation of street lamps and high mast lights for a period of one year in 10 of its 15 zones. According to tender conditions, contractors will be fined if defunct street lights are not repaired within 24 hours of receiving the complaint.

The contract period was brought down from 30 months after the zonal committee chairmen of Thiruvottiyur and Madhavaram zones raised concerns over poor maintenance by some firms.

The civic body has now floated tenders for Thiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones. In 2022, the corporation had decided to fine contractors for failing to fix defunct street lights within a stipulated period and staff shortage.

If the lights are not fixed beyond 24 hours of receiving the complaint, the contractor will have to pay 5% of total cost per pole per year and the fines will be raised to 10% and 15% for not repairing them beyond 36 and 48 hours respectively.

Similarly, in case corporation engineers notice fewer staff in attendance at the time of inspections, a fine of Rs 1,600 per person per day for electricians and Rs 1,300 for electrical helpers will be levied. In addition, the contractors will have to switch on/off the street lights as per schedule and submit a fortnightly report, failing which they will be fined Rs 500 per day.

Even with the penalty clauses, maintenance of street lights have not been up to the mark in the past, according to Thiruvottiyur zonal committee chairman TM Thaniyarasu, who was among those who suggested an annual contract.

“One of the biggest issues with the previous contractors has been shortage of manpower. When a complaint is raised, they tell you they don’t have anyone on call at the moment. This raises concerns on whether they are indeed being penalised as per existing tender conditions,” Thaniyarasu said.