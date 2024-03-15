57-year-old SSI held for sexually harassing woman in Chennai

CHENNAI: A Special Sub Inspector of Police (SSI) was arrested by Zam Bazaar police for allegedly sexually harassing a woman, while on patrol duty on Wednesday.

Police sources identified the suspect as Bharathidasan (57), who was attached to the crime wing at Zam Bazaar police station.

“On Wednesday afternoon, Bharathidasan was patrolling an area in an inebriated state, when he saw the victim, (Hema) name changed, arguing with her neighbour. He tried to pacify them and while doing so, he touched the victim inappropriately. Appalled by this, Hema rushed inside her house. Later in the day, she lodged a police complaint,” they added.

Zam Bazaar police recorded both victim’s and suspect’s statements and subsequently placed Bharathidasan under arrest.

He was later remanded in judicial custody. In the last week of February, a head constable from Otteri police station was suspended for allegedly passing lewd comments to a woman.