Gang of 17 held, 3 guns seized in at hotel at Chennai's Thirumangalam

CHENNAI: The Serious Crime Squad nabbed a gang of 17 men, who were hiding in a hotel at Thirumangalam on Wednesday.

History sheeters Jayapal of Arakkonam and Chokkalingam of Tirunelveli were among the arrested persons.

The police recovered three guns and 14 bullets from them. A source said Jayapal was arrested for the murder of another history-sheeter Arcot Suresh in August last year, and had recently come out on conditional bail. All 17 were taken to Peravallur police station for inquiry.

The police suspect that the gang was plotting to kill a man from a rival gang.