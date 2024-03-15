One-way traffic on Mount Poonamallee Road to be diverted

CHENNAI: Owing to Chennai metro rail work at Paul Wells Road and Butt Road, one-way vehicular traffic on Mount Poonamallee Road from Porur will be diverted through a temporary route from May first week.

According to a press release, the traffic will be diverted on vacant land belonging to the defence department, beside the War Cemetery, Defence Colony 1st Avenue, Cantonment Roads, Dhanakotti Raja Street, SIDCO Industrial Estate South Phase Road and Olympia Junction.

Recently, the Ministry of Defence accorded permission for the temporary road diversion proposal through their land. Clearing of bushes on the vacant land is underway at present.

Roads will be laid within two months and the traffic will be diverted from May. The diversion will be in force until the metro rail work is finished, the release added.