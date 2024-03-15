Tamil Nadu: Shuttle service to new hospitals will be available till 6.30 pm

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has decided to operate shuttle services to the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital and National Centre for Ageing on the King Institute campus, from 6.30 am to 6.30 pm.

Highlighting lack of direct public transport and last-mile connectivity to the newly-opened hospitals, TNIE on Tuesday published article titled “Lack of access ails new hosps at King Institute campus”.

Speaking to TNIE, MTC Managing Director Alby John Varghese said the services were available only till afternoon until now. “We have decided to extend this service till 6.30 pm, and buses will ply in 10-minute intervals,” he said.