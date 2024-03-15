World Kidney Day observed at Stanley hospital

CHENNAI: World Kidney Day and Glaucoma Awareness Week were observed at the Government Stanley Hospital on Thursday. Over 1,000 people are screened every month for Glaucoma at the hospital.

Kalanidhi Veerasamy, MP and Dr Muthu Jayaram, founder and head of nephrology, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, felicitated the renal transplant recipients who have been leading a healthy life for more than 15 years post transplant, the hospital said in a press release.

MGM Healthcare Hospital with TANKER Foundation held free kidney screening camp for 100 auto drivers on the occasion of World Kidney Day, which has been themed ‘Kidney Health for All-Advancing Equitable Access to Care and Optimal Medication Practice’ this year.

Recipients felicitated

