19-year-old Ennore boy gets caught in slush, drowns

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old boy drowned in a slush at Ennore on Thursday. Police said the deceased, Kiranraj, had worked as a welder.

On Thursday, he went to a spot that had become slushy due to overgrown shrubs and dumping of industrial waste, near Ernavoor Kuppam with eight friends.

“Seeing the group go near the spot and take pictures, a few persons warned them that the area was slippery and dangerous. The eight friends then walked away, and they realised that Kiranraj was missing. They rushed back and found the 19-year-old boy caught in the slush and drowning,” they added.

Ennore police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. Further probe is on.