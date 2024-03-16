Doctors go beyond the call of duty

CHENNAI : In a heart-warming gesture, a group of doctors from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital celebrated the second birthday of the daughter of an organ donor. The 26-year-old man’s organs were donated by his young wife recently after he was declared brain dead. According to doctors at the RGGGH, the youngster met with a road accident on March 4 and was brought to the hospital the next day after treatment at two different hospitals. He was declared brain dead on March 6. Keeping her grief aside, his wife came forward to donate his organs. Then doctors retrieved his organs on March 7 and the body was handed over to the family after an honour walk led by Dr E Theranirajan, Dean, RGGGH.

Speaking to TNIE, S Nirmala, wife of the deceased, said, “I felt so emotional when I saw them. Around 20 doctors came to our house with so many gifts and cake. I felt as if my husband sent them to celebrate our daughter’s birthday.”

Recounting the day she was completing formalities after her husband’s death, Nirmala said that she had told Dr Gomathi Karmegam, associate professor, Emergency Medicine, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, that her daughter would turn two on March 12 and her father would not be there to celebrate her birthday. “Then the doctor asked if they could come home. They came as a group all the way to Tiruttani. I have no words to express my joy; they came at a time when we were in so much pain,” said Nirmala.

Urging people to come forward to donate organs after the death of their dear ones, Nirmala said that she did so because she wanted her husband’s organs to keep functioning in someone else’s body. “His eyes and heart should be functioning. I feel happy to realise it. Organs are going to go to waste if not donated, so why not gift someone. I wanted my husband to live longer in someone’s body, that is the only reason I immediately agreed to organ donation,” said the MBA graduate who is on a job hunt. “My husband was the only breadwinner of his family, now I have to search for a job and take care of my in-laws and my daughter,” added Nirmala.