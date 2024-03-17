Japanese language course to begin next month

CHENNAI: The Language School of Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry will conduct a special 40-hour course for students aged between 9 and 18 years. Classes on spoken Japanese, anime, Japanese songs, origami, calligraphy haiku and Japanese games will be part of the course. The course will be held at UCCI premises in Teynampet from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 12 noon from mid-April. Certificates will be issued to participants of the course. The institution is also starting a Japanese language course for beginners, week-end online course, comprising spoken and written Japanese language, Japanese culture and business etiquette. The course commences on April 7 and students will be provided with necessary skills to take up the Japan Foundation’s JLPT N5 level exam in December 2024.

For further details, dial 044-4855 6140/ 98843 94717/ or send e-mail to indo-japan@ijeci.com or visit www.ijcci.com.