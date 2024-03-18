57-year-old woman held for killing alcoholic son in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 57-year-old woman was arrested in Ashok Nagar on Saturday for allegedly murdering her alcoholic son after he fought with his neighbour. Initially, the woman claimed that her son had died in his sleep, but later confessed to the murder. Ashok Nagar police said the suspect, S Shanthi, was living with her son Venkatesan (37) after her husband’s demise a few years ago. Venkatesan had separated from his wife nine months ago allegedly because of his drinking issues.

On Friday morning, Shanthi called for an ambulance stating that Venkatesan was lying unconscious in his room. Medical attendants checked him and found that he was dead. Upon information, police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem.

“During interrogation, Shanthi confessed that she had killed her son. On Thursday evening, she saw Venkatesan, in an inebriated state, arguing with their neighbour. Shanthi intervened and tried to pacify him, but, Venkatesan became aggressive and she hit him with a wooden log. After this, the mother-son duo came inside the house. However, Venkatesan verbally abused Shanthi and demanded money to buy booze. In a fit of rage, she strangled him to death,” the police said.