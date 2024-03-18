For the love of sports

CHENNAI: Schooling from St Hilda’s, Ooty, B.Com from Stella Maris, Chennai, a Young India Fellowship at Ashoka University, Delhi, and MA in Journalism from Boston University — Madurai girl Shwetha Surendran is making strides at ESPN in the United States. She is the inaugural fellow and the first South Indian to have bagged ESPN’s Investigative Journalism Fellowship with American University, following which she was recruited by ESPN’s Investigative and Enterprise Unit in Washington DC.

A former intern with The Hindu and The New Indian Express, the seeds of her interest in journalism were sown at a young age. “The first time I did proper journalism was at Hilda’s; in fourth or fifth grade, I was recruited to be part of a journalism club. It was for the school paper called the Hilda’s Herald. I loved going around and talking to people; I didn’t even know it was journalism then. It has been a passion ever since,” she shares.

With a keen interest in investigative journalism, this F1 and football fan — a fiercely loyal FC Barcelona women’s team fan — opted for sports investigative data journalism. “As I grew up, I saw sports in a different light; the money and the scandals interested me. And (things like) geopolitics, sexual harassment, all of it bleed into sports. When I saw that I could focus on these rather than what happens within a game, that appealed to me,” she adds.