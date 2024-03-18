Of roles and regressive rules

CHENNAI: The Delhi High Court made a double whammy of regressive statements recently, in an appeal case which had been brought before it, after a family court had previously refused to grant a man a divorce. The High Court ruled that not only does a woman being required to do household chores not amount to cruelty by her husband, but also that a woman’s request that he and her partner live independently of her in-laws does amount to cruelty.

Taken in tandem, these two points do nothing but reinforce how marriage as an institution is fundamentally patriarchal. They hark back to two of the most burdensome expectations of married women: that they perform the manual labour of the house, without it being regarded as serious work, and that they move in with their in-laws upon marriage, diminishing themselves as required to fit in to their husband’s world. In Indian parlance, this is called “adjusting”.

These culturally ingrained expectations are based on a system in which men provide, and women receive — while women’s contributions, in the home and beyond, are seen as trivial. These are impositions of roles, not a balance of responsibilities.

Even in contemporary relationships, and in double income households, we largely see childcare and cleaning roles — even if that’s merely the delegation of work to staff and any supervision that follows — fall on the shoulders of women who also work outside the home. Work within the home is work: it requires physical exertion and time, and often takes away energy to do anything other than to housekeep or to parent.