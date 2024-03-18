Sangita Kalanidhi award for vocalist TM Krishna, Music Academy lauds him for using music to usher in reforms

CHENNAI: The Music Academy on Sunday named renowned Carnatic musician and activist TM Krishna for the coveted Sangita Kalanidhi award, lauding him for using music as a tool for social reform.

The executive committee of the Music Academy, Madras, at its meeting here on Sunday decided to confer its annual awards on artistes including Krishna, Professor Parassala Ravi, Geetha Raja and Thiruvaiyyaru brothers.

President of The Music Academy, N Murali, said in a press release that Krishna has used music as a tool for social reform. "A writer with analytical books on music to his credit, Krishna has received several awards for his music, his writing and his championing of social causes."

Responding to his nomination, Krishna thanked his family, gurus (teachers) and co-musicians for their "selfless giving" and hoped that music continued to show him the way.

"My life has taken many turns, some I foresaw, some were unexpected. All through this journey, my friends kept me grounded, challenged my ideas and ensured that I think and act with greater care. The music kept me honest. When you truly give yourself up to a raga, the experience consumes you. In that state, there is no room for superficiality."