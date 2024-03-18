Sangita Kalanidhi award for vocalist TM Krishna, Music Academy lauds him for using music to usher in reforms
CHENNAI: The Music Academy on Sunday named renowned Carnatic musician and activist TM Krishna for the coveted Sangita Kalanidhi award, lauding him for using music as a tool for social reform.
The executive committee of the Music Academy, Madras, at its meeting here on Sunday decided to confer its annual awards on artistes including Krishna, Professor Parassala Ravi, Geetha Raja and Thiruvaiyyaru brothers.
President of The Music Academy, N Murali, said in a press release that Krishna has used music as a tool for social reform. "A writer with analytical books on music to his credit, Krishna has received several awards for his music, his writing and his championing of social causes."
Responding to his nomination, Krishna thanked his family, gurus (teachers) and co-musicians for their "selfless giving" and hoped that music continued to show him the way.
"My life has taken many turns, some I foresaw, some were unexpected. All through this journey, my friends kept me grounded, challenged my ideas and ensured that I think and act with greater care. The music kept me honest. When you truly give yourself up to a raga, the experience consumes you. In that state, there is no room for superficiality."
Apart from being a veteran musician, Krishna is also a social activist and an author of various books on music. He is the student of legendary Carnatic musician Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer and the grand-nephew of former Union Finance Minister and freedom fighter TT Krishnamachari.
Krishna was honoured with the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2016, which is an esteemed recognition often referred to as the "Nobel Prize of Asia."
Meanwhile, the musicologist award will go to Margaret Bastin, the principal of St. Joseph's Arts and Science College for Women. Her presentations on Thevaram (Shaivite scriptures), the works of Vallalar Ramalinga Swamigal (a reformist Tamil saint) and ancient Tamil music are widely popular.
In the music category, Professor Parassala Ravi (V Raveendran Nair) and Geetha Raja will be conferred the Sangita Kala Acharya award. Thiruvaiyaaru brothers, S Narasimhan and S Venkatesan, and HK Narasimhamurthy have been named for the TTK Award in the same music category.
Professor Ravi has taught at several music colleges in Kerala and has authored books on mridangam. Geetha Raja is actively involved in teaching devotional music.
The Thiruvaiyaaru brothers have been the repositories of the music of the Melattur Bhagavata mela tradition.
Narasimhamurthy is a noted concert accompanist, a guru and an organiser. In the dance category, Neena Prasad will be conferred the Nritya Kalanidhi award. A top-ranking exponent and performer in Mohiniyattam, she runs the Bharathanjali Academy of Indian Dances (which she established) at Thiruvananthapuram and a centre for Mohiniyattam in Chennai.
The Sangita Kalanidhi awardee will preside over the academic sessions of the 98th annual conference and concerts of The Music Academy to be held between December 15, 2024 and January 1, 2025 and will receive the award, together with those selected for the Sangita Kala Acharya, the TTK and the Musicologist awards, at the 'Sadas' on January 1, 2025.
The Nritya Kalanidhi awardee will receive the award at the inauguration of The Music Academy's 18th Annual Dance Festival on January 3, 2025.
(With inputs from PTI)