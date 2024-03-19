Financial crisis: Madras univ staff wear black badge to work

CHENNAI: Employees of Madras University on Monday wore black badges to work with the institution yet to find a permanent solution to its financial crisis.

At present, the university has been diverting the fees received from students through the Institute of Distance Education (IDE) to pay the salaries, employees said.

The I-T department had frozen more than 50 bank accounts saying that the university has to pay Rs 424 crore tax on the grounds that the university could not be considered a government university as the state’s contribution to the funds was less than 50% since 2016-17. Following this, the university gave an undertaking that the amount would be paid in installments and de-froze the accounts at the beginning of this month. Salaries for the employees were credited late while the contractual employees are still awaiting their pending dues for the past three months.