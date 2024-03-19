Over 8,000 political signs in Chennai removed so far: DEO

CHENNAI: With the model code of conduct coming into effect, the Chennai Corporation has removed over 8,000 political signs across the city till Monday evening, district election officer (DEO) J Radhakrishan, said after chairing a consultative meeting with representatives of recognised political parties. The meeting was held at Ripon Building on Monday.

Radhakrishan briefed the representatives of political parties on do’s and don’ts during the campaign period. The corporation has so far removed 5,139 wall paintings, as many as 2,939 posters, 149 banners and 158 flags with political signs across the city. The Election Commission has directed that statues of leaders need not be covered, however any stone plaque near such statues will be covered, Radhakrishan clarified.

The corporation has appointed three returning officers for each parliamentary constituency and 16 additional returning officers for the 16 Assembly constituencies within the corporation limits. Candidates can submit their nominations for each constituency at the regional deputy commissioner offices.

The DEO also directed the political parties to follow the guidelines while filing nomination and also during the campaign. “Prior permission has to be obtained for road shows and efforts should be made to ensure that such shows by different political parties do not clash with each other,” Radhakrishan said. The political parties were also directed to maintain a separate bank account for election expenses incurred by the candidate and also include social media expenses in them.

While responding to a question on cash seizure by surveillance teams, Radhakrishnan said steps have been taken to ensure the early release of seized money if proper documents are provided. “Public are requested to cooperate and abide by the election rules. The seized money is accounted for through a centralised portal, which can be accessed by all agencies. The seized money will be released quickly if proper documents are provided,” he said.