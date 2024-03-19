Poles, Podiums & Pursuits

CHENNAI: Even before it kicked off, the 2024 Formula 2 season seemed to possess a list of ingredients that spelled an exciting season. This, notwithstanding the introduction of a brand new car, and the prospect of a title challenge between two highly-rated junior talents — Oliver Bearman and Andrea Kimi Antonelli — backed by Formula 1’s biggest teams Ferrari and Mercedes, respectively. Yet, when the first competitive session got underway at the Bahrain International Circuit, an Indian driver in his sophomore season emerging on top wasn’t something that anyone had expected.

“It was a roller coaster,” shares Kush Maini. Sharing his experience topping the qualifying session in Bahrain, the 24-year-old says, “With a new car, a lot of work went into understanding the car and finding a way to be quick — from pre-season testing to the first race weekend. I was satisfied with our progress, but heading into the first weekend, if someone had told me that I would be on pole by two-tenths, I probably wouldn’t have believed them. Even during free practice, we weren’t in the best position. Yet, everything clicked in qualifying. The car was amazing, and the changes we made worked.”

But Kush’s elation was short-lived. After the governing body discovered potential ‘performance altering’ damage on his car, he was disqualified from the session, forcing him to start both Sprint and Feature races in last place. “When you do something so significant for yourself and the country and it’s taken away through no fault of your own — it doesn’t feel great. But rules are rules and it’s easy to feel like a victim in such situations. It was a difficult weekend, and it was all about controlling my emotions. In the end, we made the most out of it, finishing P7 in the feature race from 22nd on the grid and we left with some crucial points,” he shares.

During the Bahrain weekend, Kush and his team stressed that the damage didn’t have a positive impact on his performance and their assertion was proven right at the following event in Saudi Arabia. Kush was a close contender for pole again on the streets of Jeddah, narrowly missing out to Bearman. “Without that mistake from my side, we would have been on pole. Nevertheless, we inherited pole after Ollie went to F1. It just shows that we are competitive every weekend. Our qualifying pace is probably slightly better than our race pace. But we’re getting stronger with race pace, as well. So it’s a positive trajectory,” he adds.