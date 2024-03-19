Spiritual sojourn on stage

CHENNAI: Age does not determine when you will land you dream job. True to this statement, theatre actor Padma Ganapathy is now in the best phase of her life. There was no looking back for Padma since she got introduced to Bombay Gnanam by a dear friend of hers. “The conditions were crystal clear as to the volumes of rehearsals to be attended and the doors were opened only for the passionate ones without the monetary aspect.” As she opens up on her fruitful sojourn with the ace dramatist, she says, “I deem it fortunate to have had the twin blessings of Goddess Padmavathy and Lord Vinayaka, to have come under the wings of Bombay Gnanam. Yes, it has to be the name.”

As a permanent member of the Mahalakshmi Ladies Drama Group, in all six of the spiritual plays, Padma says, “I am enveloped by a divine feeling, hard to express but only my eyes will know the volumes of happiness.”

Padma took the plunge without the slightest hesitation and the past decade has been memorable. She says, “There is a saying that if one is lucky to find the job of one’s liking, one does not have to work for the rest of their life. I derived the true meanings of life, richer by the experience of the travel with Gnanam.”

Space to express

For Padma, the takeaway moments in the rehearsals are the space in which women can express themselves freely. “In an all-women troupe, there is no inhibition factor and we can go easy on the costumes. All the same, it is fun to slip into a man’s role with the luxury of a moustache. In spiritual plays, there is no room for error as the facts had to be given the revered due. That has been the bottomline of all Gnanam’s plays and as an artiste, nothing short of perfection will please me.”

Playing multiple characters is a norm in Gnanam’s plays where an artiste gets to do contrasting roles. The one which lingers with Padma is the Alasinghar character in Shri Ramakrishna Paramahamsar where she played an ardent Vaishnavite, taking pleasure in volunteering and accomplishing activities planned and carried out for Swami Vivekananda. “The other one was Bhairavi Brahmin, an important character in the life of Paramahamsar. He volunteers to become the guru of the saint, making him lead a life of Brahmacharyam, in spite of being married to Sharada Devi,” she says.