Chennai corporation rescues 142 dogs from house in Velachery

CHENNAI: Following the orders of the Madras High Court, the Chennai corporation has seized 142 dogs from a home in Velachery. The orders were passed on a petition filed by residents of Andal Avenue in Velachery. The petition alleged that one resident was illegally housing stray dogs in large numbers, inconveniencing other residents in the area. They sought the removal of the dogs from her custody.

Following the seizure, the animals were sent to various corporation centres across the city. A corporation official said they would vaccinate and sterilise the dogs before releasing them in the same area. Their health will also be examined.

“The HC order will help in recovering dogs that are illegally sheltered by individuals without adequate facilities. Most of the dogs recovered from Velachery are stray and unvaccinated. However, the animals were fed properly. Lack of adequate spacing was the concern and owners should register with the corporation for raising pet dogs,” the official added.