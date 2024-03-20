Guruvayur express to run via Pollachi for four days

CHENNAI: To facilitate engineering maintenance as part of rail track doubling works at Nagercoil Town, Nagercoil, Aralvaymoli, and Kanniyakumari stations, the Southern Railway on Tuesday announced that the Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur Express will be rerouted via Pollachi and Palakkad, bypassing all stations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala beyond Dindigul station.

According to a press note, Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur Express leaving Egmore at 9.45 am on March 23, 24, 25 and 26 will be diverted to run via Dindigul, Pollachi and Palakkad skipping stoppages at Kodaikanal Road, Sholavandan, Kudal Nagar, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Satur, Kovilpatti, Maniyachchi, Tirunelveli, Nanguneri, Valliyur, Aralvaymoli, Nagercoil, Eraniel, Kulitthurai, Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram Central, Chirayinkeezhu, Kadakavur, Varkala, Paravur, Kollam, Kayankulam, Alappuzha, Cherthala, Ernakulam Jn, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Angamali, Chalakudi and Irinjalakuda. Additional stoppages will be provided at Pollachi and Palakkad.

Similarly, during the return journey, the Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express departing from Guruvayur at 11.15 pm on March 23, 24, 25, and 26 will be diverted via Palakkad, Pollachi, and Dindigul, without stopping at all stations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu until Dindigul. The train stops at all designated stations between Dindigul and Chennai Egmore as per the schedule, added the statement.