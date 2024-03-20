Music with a mission

CHENNAI : It’s an undeniable reality that the ravages of war have shattered the innocence of Gaza’s children, who wake up each day with the uncertainty of being able to see its end. With over 13,000 innocent lives lost and countless others scarred by the brutality of conflict, survivors cling to a fragile hope for relief from the ongoing horrors. Addressing this issue, Rethinking Refugees, an NGO, is organising a fundraising event titled Gig for Gaza’, aiming to support the cause and actions of Medical Aid for Palestinians’s (MAP), a UK-based organisation working with Palestinians for their betterment in Gaza. The event is scheduled to be held on March 23.

“We are in touch with MAP and have specifically requested that they use the money for the medical and psychological rehabilitation of children who have been affected by the war,” says Sindhuja Sankaran, founder of Rethinking Refugees. Music, being a medium capable of transcending material boundaries, was chosen to raise awareness among those not actively engaged in activism, yet are ardent music lovers thereby reaching a wider audience to address this pressing issue. With an exciting lineup featuring indie artists like Aanchal Bordoloi, 7EVEN Ft. Shilvi Sharon, Worst Case Scenario, Tarita, and more, this concert stands out as one of its kind in the country, with the aim of raising a toast to a social cause with music serving as the conduit for change.

Talking about the idea behind the inception, Sindhuja says, “I’ve noticed that since the war in Gaza, even people who were never really involved in talking about conflict, war, and refugees are getting onto their social media and talking about it. So, I feel that people are already in that mindset of conversing about this injustice, and now this event might push them to talk more about it.”