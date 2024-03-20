Reform teens held for racing bikes instead of criminalising them: Madras HC

CHENNAI: Teenagers involved in bike racing and reckless driving should not be branded as criminals but should be made to understand the consequences of their action, Justice N Anand Venkatesh of Madras High Court said. He was hearing petitions filed by two youngsters seeking to quash a case registered against them for rash driving.

Justice Venkatesh stressed on the need for a mechanism to bring teenagers indulging in bike racing into the system and ultimately have them reformed. “Criminal jurisprudence in this area must be more towards reformation than branding such teenagers as criminals,” he said.

State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah submitted that the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Chennai had already in touch with experts to come up with a mechanism to deal with teenagers indulging in reckless driving. “The present case will be taken as a sample to effectively deal with reckless driving cases,” Justice Venkatesh said.

Innovative solution for reckless driving

