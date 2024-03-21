Words, verses, and inner monologues

EXPERIMENTS

Creating by breaking rules and deviating routes, each poem is moulded by different poets by transcending themes, movements, styles, forms, and so they cannot be pigeonholed. Shriram tries new ways of writing, and captures the essence in different ways. He says, “I try visual poems, I scribble, sometimes I write a word, strike it, and let it marinate in the junkyard called the mind.” He allows them to “co-exist and see if the lines are happy to be each other.”

I wonder how someone could think of love and raspberry, draw an analogy between two entirely unrelated things. Shriram elaborates the “mystical love poem” he created. “Being in love is like having a box of raspberry. Both have the sense of wanting, but one can’t have it until its ready. In both cases, there is a need we feel to bond.” He says metaphorically, “If you allow your thoughts to roam, they become like wild horses.”

Srilata plays around with syntax, and sometimes tries to place her poems in conversations with that of others, and watches where it takes her.

Sivakami, who finds joy in being in a literary community, talks about her writing groups, The Waters Poetry, British Council Poetry Circle, where she says, “There is no payment, we only have to critique two other poets — that is the fee. She says, “I get a lot of input from there. Although this is a foreign group, there is equality here.”

RECURRENT THEMES

Themes in a poem are manifestation of poets’ life substantially, that act as windows opening up to their ways of looking at the world. Shriram says that he gravitates towards the concept of absurdity. Attributing to the genesis of his obsession for absurdity, one of the traits of the 19th century French poetry that shows some affinity towards objects, he says, “One of the things that fascinates me is the way how objects and language interact.” Horses and colour blue are the recurrent themes in his poems, which he feels could also be because he doesn’t understand them. “Blue is opaque and mute, and it resists understanding. Stand in front of it, you don’t anything out of it, and yet it draws your eyes in,” he says.

Srilata explores the themes of female lineage, difficult and happy work of care and nurture, inter-generational stories of trauma, women and ageing, growing up in a largely women-headed household, micro lives of women, structures that are unusual, women wired differently, visible disability or an invisible disability. She says that she returns to these themes, without being aware of it. Sivakami says that she has explored anecdotal poetry, and hovered over the motifs like relationships and social injustice.