Bike taxi driver arrested for flashing woman in chennai

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old bike taxi driver was arrested on Thursday for allegedly flashing a woman after dropping her off at her destination near Neelankarai. The man was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

The suspect has been identified as E Nadanasababathi, a bike taxi driver. A police officer said the incident happened after the woman, who got on to the bike taxi from Guindy, reached her destination at Neelankarai around 8 pm on Wednesday.

“When Nadanasababathi flashed her, she hit him with a helmet. A complaint in this regard was lodged at Neelankarai police station at 12:15 am on Thursday and a case under sections 294 (a) 354(A) 354(D) (i), 506(i) of the IPC and 4 of the TNPHW Act has been booked against Nandasababathi,” he said.