Lab experiment kills Chennai teen; police launch probe

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old died in an explosion at his house at Kolathur on Thursday while attempting a science experiment. Police said they suspect that the boy brought some chemicals, the nature of which is yet to be ascertained, from school to attempt the experiment. The roof and portions of the house walls collapsed owing to the blast.

The deceased, H Adhitya Pranav, studied Class 12 at a private school in Mogappair. He resided at Kolathur with his father Hariharan, who runs a bakery in Mambalam. His mother passed away in 2020 due to Covid-19.

“Adhitya was a science enthusiast and would always bring home experiments from school. On Thursday afternoon, his neighbours heard a loud explosion and saw billowing black smoke from Adhitya’s house. The roof and walls had collapsed and the boy was trapped under the rubble. He had also suffered severe burn injuries,” they said.

Police shifted Adithya to a government hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead. A case was registered and an inquiry was commenced. “The boy’s father was at the bakery when the explosion occurred. We have deployed experts to the spot ascertain the type and nature of the chemicals involved in the accident. Samples have been sent for analysis,” a police officer added.