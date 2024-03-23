Batters take Egmore Recreation Club to victory

CHENNAI : N Niranjan (53) and G Sujith (59) scored fifties as Egmore Recreation Club beat Southern Railway Institute in the II Division of TNCA League Championship 2023-24. Batting first, ERC posted 261/5 with Arun Chaprana (44) and K Veeraviswa (49 n.o) chipping in. Southern Railway were dismissed for 157, falling short by 104 runs.

Brief scores: II Division: Egmore Recreation Club 261/5 in 50 ovs (N Niranjan 53, G Sujith 59, Arun Chaprana 44, K Veeraviswa 49 n.o) bt Southern Railway Institute 157 in 43.5 ovs; Singam Puli 306/9 in 50 ovs (Kaushik Gandhi 89) bt RKS Cricket Academy 162 in 47.5 ovs (M Mathivanan 3/26); TI Cycles Sports and Recreation Club 245 in 49.1 ovs (G Dilip 62, T Kapil 3/22) lost to National RC 249/8 in 50 ovs (R Jai Ganesh Kumar 70 n.o); Coromandel Sports Club 263/8 in 50 ovs (ST Natarajan 70, Paul Johnson 57, Wilkins Vijay Victor 4/27) lost to Crombest RC 266/3 in 45.5 ovs (N Mohammed Ashik 107, Arjun P Murthy 60).

All-rounder Ashik shines

M Maskoor Ashik smashed an unbeaten 69 before taking six wickets for just three runs as he helped Sri Muthukumaran Institute of Technology beat TJS College of Arts and Science in the MAGNA — Thiruvallur DCA Inter College Knockout T20 Tournament 2023-24. Batting first, SMIT posted 159/4 in 20 overs before Ashik ran through TJS Arts College to dismiss for 50 in 12.3 overs.

Brief Scores: Velammal I & Tech 126 in 20 ovs (P. Rudresh Vasanth 43, Vamsi Raju 32) bt Shree Chandra Prabhu Jain College 62 in 17.4 ovs (N Dinesh 26, Jayaraj 3/17); Sri Muthukumaran Institute of Technology 159/4 in 20 ovs (M Maskoor Ashik 69 n.o) bt TJS College of Arts and Science 50 in 12.3 ovs (M Maskoor Ashik 6/3)