Chennai’s Ford car plant may vroom again

CHENNAI: Automobile manufacturer Ford Motor Company’s plant in Marimalai Nagar near Chennai is likely to bustle with activity again as senior officials of the firm met industries department officials recently to explore the future use of the facility that stopped production on September 2022.

This comes amid rumours of various car makers, including Vietnam’s ev manufacturer Vinfast, eyeing the 350-acre vehicle and engine-making unit of Ford India facility near Chennai. The company shut down the Maraimalai Nagar plant in July 2022 and left India due to losses and the slowdown that gripped the passenger-vehicle market after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Though it is not sure whether the plant will be utilised to make electric vehicles or diversified into new ventures, a Ford spokesman told TNIE the company is carrying out a study to explore the future use of the Chennai manufacturing facility. The move comes after JSW Group, an Indian multinational steel producer, had finalised an agreement to buy the Ford plant for around $100 million. But, the deal was called off as the car maker put to rest the speculation that it is planning to sell the factory.

Sources said Ford Motor Company’s president, International Markets Group, Kay Hart met the industries department officials. There has been an indication from the firm that they want to restart operations from Marimalai Nagar, sources told TNIE.

When contacted, a top industries department official said there is no confirmation as of now. “They are evaluating,” he said. The Ford spokesman said, “Senior officials of Ford met and conveyed our sincere appreciation for the state government’s invaluable support.”

“We also thanked the government for its continued support of our world-class Business Solutions team, also headquartered in Chennai, where we plan to create 2,500-3000 additional jobs over the next three years,” the spokesman said.

Interestingly, the American auto giant has posted new job listings on LinkedIn for its Chennai plant. The reports of Ford making a comeback to India have been floating around for a while now.

It is learnt that patented images of the trademark of the Everest (Endeavour in India) and a Creta-rivalling mid-size SUV were leaked a few weeks ago and the new Endeavour and Ranger were spotted near Chennai. The Chennai plant has a capacity of producing 1,50,000 -2,00,000 cars and 3,50,000 engines annually.