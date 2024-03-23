Chennai

Chennia Apollo cancer centre trains international docs in proton beam therapy

So far, The APCC has treated over 1,400 patients, the youngest being a 10-month-old boy, the release added.
(From Left) Karan Puri, Chief Operating Officer, APCC, Dr Srinivas Chilukuri, Senior Consultant, Radiation Oncology, APCC, Harshad Reddy, Director- Group Oncology & International, Apollo Hospitals Group, Dinesh Madhavan, President-Group Oncology & International, (AHEL), Vanderhasselt, Ambassador of Belgium to India, Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson (AHEL), Dr Sapna Nangia, Director – Head Neck & Breast, Dept of Radiation Oncology, APCC, Dr Rakesh Jalali, Medical Director & Sr Consultant at APCC, Claude Dupont, Director of Sales, IBA, R Sridharan, Director – South Asia, IBA and Dr Dayananda Sharma, Chief Medical Physicist
(From Left) Karan Puri, Chief Operating Officer, APCC, Dr Srinivas Chilukuri, Senior Consultant, Radiation Oncology, APCC, Harshad Reddy, Director- Group Oncology & International, Apollo Hospitals Group, Dinesh Madhavan, President-Group Oncology & International, (AHEL), Vanderhasselt, Ambassador of Belgium to India, Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson (AHEL), Dr Sapna Nangia, Director – Head Neck & Breast, Dept of Radiation Oncology, APCC, Dr Rakesh Jalali, Medical Director & Sr Consultant at APCC, Claude Dupont, Director of Sales, IBA, R Sridharan, Director – South Asia, IBA and Dr Dayananda Sharma, Chief Medical Physicist
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC), in collaboration with Belgium based IBA, a global leader in proton therapy, trained international doctors for proton beam therapy. The hospital is also planning to train oncologists from countries like Malaysia and Kazakhstan. The (APCC), in its series of training programmes, recently completed training the first batch of doctors from Indonesia and Vietnam.

A press release from the hospital said the training programme is meticulously designed to enhance the skills and knowledge of oncologists from diverse backgrounds and promote knowledge exchange to drive further innovation in cancer treatment. So far, The APCC has treated over 1,400 patients, the youngest being a 10-month-old boy, the release added.

Apollo Cancer Centre

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com