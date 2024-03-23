Chennia Apollo cancer centre trains international docs in proton beam therapy

CHENNAI: The Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC), in collaboration with Belgium based IBA, a global leader in proton therapy, trained international doctors for proton beam therapy. The hospital is also planning to train oncologists from countries like Malaysia and Kazakhstan. The (APCC), in its series of training programmes, recently completed training the first batch of doctors from Indonesia and Vietnam.

A press release from the hospital said the training programme is meticulously designed to enhance the skills and knowledge of oncologists from diverse backgrounds and promote knowledge exchange to drive further innovation in cancer treatment. So far, The APCC has treated over 1,400 patients, the youngest being a 10-month-old boy, the release added.