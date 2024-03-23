CII Southern Region gets new office bearers

CHENNAI: Dr R Nandini, Managing Director, Chandra Textiles Pvt Ltd has taken over as the chairperson of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Southern Region for the year 2024-25.

Nandini has been serving as a director in the Board of Cognizant Foundation, the CSR arm of Cognizant Technology Solutions and also as an Independent Director on the board of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO).

Meanwhile, Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman and Managing Director of Muthoot Fincorp Ltd has taken over as the Deputy Chairman of CII Southern Region, a release stated.