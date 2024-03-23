Cops on poll drive for unaccounted money ‘seize’ Rs 7 lakhs from I-T officials in Chennai

CHENNAI: The tip-off was correct, the car was ferrying bundles of cash, exactly Rs 6.7 lakh. But the policemen were caught on the wrong foot when they realised the two persons they caught were indeed income tax (I-T) officials transferring money from Chennai airport to their office.

Sources in the police department said the officials - Narayanaswamy and Akshay Kumar - were on the way to the I-T office in Nungambakkam when their car was intercepted near Thousand Lights for checking by the the city police and the flying squad. “During questioning, the duo told the flying squad officials they had seized the money from the Chennai airport,” sources said.

Later, senior I-T officials provided proper documents to the policemen and took the money with them.

After the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election was declared, the police and the flying squad are on their toes and have seized crores of rupees and valuables.