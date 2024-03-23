Two arrested for injuring SSI near a movie theatre in Chennai's Koyambedu

CHENNAI: Two youth were arrested from near a movie theatre in Koyambedu late Thursday night for allegedly pushing a Special Sub Inspector (SSI) who tried to intercept their vehicle. The police officer, Chandrasekaran (58), sustained injuries in the incident and is undergoing treatment.

According to Koyambedu Traffic Investigation Wing police, Chandrasekaran was conducting a vehicle check near the movie theatre when Kathirvel (21) and Karthick (22) reached the spot in a two-wheeler. The SSI tried to intercept the vehicle, but the youth pushed him and fled. The other personnel chased and nabbed the duo. They have been remanded in judicial custody.

700 packets of foreign cigarettes seized, duo held

Chennai: The police arrested two persons and seized 700 packets of foreign cigarettes that the duo smuggled for sale in the city. The duo were identified as Kalanthar Riyas (25) and Mohammad Faiz (24). Based on a tip-off, the police monitored a house in North Beach and confirmed that the duo was selling foreign cigarettes.

Gang nabbed from Triplicane lodge over attempt to murder outfit leader in Madurai

Chennai: Triplicane police arrested six men from a lodge here on Friday for their alleged involvement in the attempted murder of Marudhu Sena outfit leader Adhinarayanan. Police said the suspects rammed a vehicle into Adhinarayanan’s car and hurled petrol bombs at it in a village near Madurai on March 14. Kalligudi police in Madurai informed the Triplicane police on Friday that the men were hiding in a lodge in the city. Before long, police personnel surrounded the building and nabbed them. They were handed over to the Kalligudi police.