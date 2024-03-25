Chennai: Curtains on tourism fair at Island Grounds, over 5.86L footfall this year

CHENNAI: After enthralling over 5.86 lakh people from all walks of life for 70 days, the 48th India Tourism and Industrial Trade Fair at Island Grounds concluded on Sunday. As the Model Code of Conduct is in effect across the country, the fair was culminated without a closing ceremony.

As many as 4,91,361 adults and 94,637 children attended the fair till Saturday. According to the tourism department officials, the best pavilion award will be announced in June. They also said there had been a drop in the footfall this weekend owing to the annual examinations under way in schools.

The tourist fair was inaugurated by Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in presence of Tourism Minister K Ramachandran on January 12. Entry fee was not collected on the first two days of the fair.

Previously, owners of the stalls had complained about the event’s delayed inauguration. The opening ceremony had been delayed because of the Formula 4 race that was scheduled at Island Grounds in December. However, the race eventually got cancelled.