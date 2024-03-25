Chennai: Traffic cop dragged on road, crushed between vehicles in Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: In a gruesome accident, a load van rammed into a 40-year-old traffic constable and dragged him on the road for a few metres before crashing into a container lorry near Sriperumbudur on Saturday.

The constable Muthukumaran sustained severe injuries and was declared brought dead at a private hospital.

He was streamlining the traffic at Rajiv Gandhi Memorial junction along the Bengaluru-Chennai Highway on Saturday night when the incident occurred.

“Driver of a Chennai-bound load van lost control of the vehicle and hit the traffic constable. The van then dragged him on the road for a few metres before ramming a container lorry that was plying towards Kancheepuram. As Muthukumaran got crushed between the vehicles, both drivers abandoned their vehicles and fled,” a police officer said.

Other police personnel shifted the injured policeman to a government hospital. He was provided first aid and then referred to a private hospital. However, the doctors there declared him brought dead. The body was later sent for postmortem. Police have registered a case and seized both vehicles. A search is also underway for the two drivers.