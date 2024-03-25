Five youth, minor boy held for murder in Chennai

CHENNAI: Five youth and a minor boy were arrested on Saturday for allegedly murdering a youth in Ennore. Police said the deceased, Paulraj (19), was in a relationship with the sister of one of the suspects, Lokesh (19).

“Since the couple did not yield to Lokesh’s warnings to break it off, he along with his friends Naveen (19), Dushwanth (19), Saravanan (19), Lokesh (20) and a 17-year-old boy, murdered Paulraj,” police officials said.

Sources said Paulraj and the girl, who is studying in Class 11, belonged to the same caste. They had got acquainted as they were from the same locality. “Two years ago, Lokesh warned Paulraj to cut all ties with his sister. Soon after, Paulraj left for Bengaluru for work. He returned to Chennai a week ago and met the girl a few times. This enraged Lokesh,” the police said.

Late Thursday night, Paulraj and some of his friends gathered at a vacant plot near Thalankuppam to consume liquor. After some time, Lokesh and his friends reached the spot and allegedly hacked Paulraj to death.

The victim’s friends got frightened and allegedly fled the spot when the attack occurred.

Passersby noticed the body on the ground the next day morning and alerted the police. After sending the body for postmortem, Ennore police filed a case and identified the six suspects while collecting the CCTV footage from the area. While the five youth were remanded in judicial custody, the minor boy was sent to an observation home.