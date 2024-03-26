Chennai: Dreams of Muslim, SC families go down the ‘drain’ as homes demolished

CHENNAI: Around 42 families in Gummidipoondi, predominantly belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Muslim community, have been left in the lurch as their houses were recently demolished by the highways department for stormwater drain work. The families have alleged that their pleas requesting alternative plots for housing were ignored by authorities.

In June 2023, the highways department initiated the process to clear houses on a 500-metre stretch of poramboke land along the highway in Vettu Colony and Muslim Colony. Notices to this effect were served to the residents.

A majority of the residents are daily wage labourers who had been living in the region for around 20 years. Over this period, some of them invested up to `5 lakh in constructing houses with hollow blocks, while others resided in makeshift shelters.

Sarala, who is currently residing in a makeshift shelter built of tarpaulin sheets at Vettu Colony, said, “We were ready to vacate our homes, just that we sought an alternative site to settle as we had no other place to go. But, without heeding to our plea, they went ahead and demolished our houses.”

Another resident Suguna has sought refuge in a small thatched hut nearby after her house was demolished. “My daughter is now appearing for her Class 12 public examination. It was the worst time to get evicted for us. Me and my two daughters are currently staying in a hut with no power supply,” she said.