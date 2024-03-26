Chennai: Dreams of Muslim, SC families go down the ‘drain’ as homes demolished

CHENNAI: Around 42 families in Gummidipoondi, predominantly belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Muslim community, have been left in the lurch as their houses were recently demolished by the highways department for stormwater drain work. The families have alleged that their pleas requesting alternative plots for housing were ignored by authorities.
In June 2023, the highways department initiated the process to clear houses on a 500-metre stretch of poramboke land along the highway in Vettu Colony and Muslim Colony. Notices to this effect were served to the residents.
A majority of the residents are daily wage labourers who had been living in the region for around 20 years. Over this period, some of them invested up to `5 lakh in constructing houses with hollow blocks, while others resided in makeshift shelters.
Sarala, who is currently residing in a makeshift shelter built of tarpaulin sheets at Vettu Colony, said, “We were ready to vacate our homes, just that we sought an alternative site to settle as we had no other place to go. But, without heeding to our plea, they went ahead and demolished our houses.”
Another resident Suguna has sought refuge in a small thatched hut nearby after her house was demolished. “My daughter is now appearing for her Class 12 public examination. It was the worst time to get evicted for us. Me and my two daughters are currently staying in a hut with no power supply,” she said.
However, highways department officials maintain that the provision of an alternative site is not warranted as the residents did not live on patta lands. They further stated that, as a favour to the poorest of the lot, they would be willing to aid 12 of the displaced families by setting them up in the neighbouring Pudhu Nagar.
But the families alleged that the proposed sites were already allotted to other SC families and some even have existing houses. Ranjith Kumar, a resident of Pudhu Nagar, said that his land was mistakenly reallotted. “I have been living here for more than 15 years, I have even built a house. I was shocked to see my plot declared as vacant for alternative allotment,” he added.
In 2000, the Adi Dravidar welfare board allotted plots in Pudhu Nagar to 121 landless SC families. Later, the revenue department, through a separate order, proposed to cancel the allotments to 44 families, stating the plots were not put to use, and they be allotted to other landless families. Revenue officials claim they issued a public notice regarding the same and received only a single objection. However, Pudhu Nagar residents deny receiving any such notice.
Another resident of Vettu Colony, Shylaja said the highways department was earlier constructing drains along the road, but it was extended to more than 15 feet on either side. “All 42 families were forced to take shelter in their relatives’ houses or open spaces as the demolition was carried out without any backup plan. We have requested the government to allot lands in some nearby area,” she noted.
An official with the highways department explained that the lands were demarcated through a proper survey and the drains were extended keeping future road expansion in mind. Moreover, revenue officials have denied all allegations of discrepancies in allotting alternative plots.
“There is no mandate as per law to provide alternate land. However, considering their situation, the district administration has decided to provide land to 12 eligible families. These plots were selected through a proper survey,” a revenue official told TNIE.