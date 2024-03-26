Chennai: Tamilisai-Thamizhachi hug, a breath of fresh air amid fierce campaigning

CHENNAI: Former Telangana Governor and BJP’s contender for Chennai South, Tamilisai Soundararajan, and Thamizhachi Thangapandian, the incumbent MP from DMK, put on a display of camaraderie at the office of the returning officer where they filed their nominations on Monday.

The duo, gearing up for a showdown in the Chennai South constituency, exchanged pleasantries and extended wishes for a successful electoral campaign. Despite the animosity between their respective parties, the cordial interaction between Tamilisai and Thamizhachi that later did the rounds on social media resonated positively among voters.

The window to file nominations from 11 am to 2 pm witnessed a flurry of activity, causing traffic congestion and inconvenience to commuters around LB Road in Adyar. Media personnel swarmed the candidates for interviews along the roadside, while politicians and supporters parked their vehicles haphazardly near the RO office.

Before their RO visit, Tamilisai, addressing a party gathering in Thiruvanmiyur, launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister MK Stalin, criticising him over various issues, including the DMK’s election manifesto. “While they were in opposition, the DMK frequently approached the governor’s house with complaints against the ruling party. But now, their stance has changed drastically, resorting to false promises for electoral gains. We, in the BJP, prioritise honest politics and strive for welfare of people,” Tamilisai said.