Chennai: Tamilisai-Thamizhachi hug, a breath of fresh air amid fierce campaigning

CHENNAI: Former Telangana Governor and BJP’s contender for Chennai South, Tamilisai Soundararajan, and Thamizhachi Thangapandian, the incumbent MP from DMK, put on a display of camaraderie at the office of the returning officer where they filed their nominations on Monday.
The duo, gearing up for a showdown in the Chennai South constituency, exchanged pleasantries and extended wishes for a successful electoral campaign. Despite the animosity between their respective parties, the cordial interaction between Tamilisai and Thamizhachi that later did the rounds on social media resonated positively among voters.
The window to file nominations from 11 am to 2 pm witnessed a flurry of activity, causing traffic congestion and inconvenience to commuters around LB Road in Adyar. Media personnel swarmed the candidates for interviews along the roadside, while politicians and supporters parked their vehicles haphazardly near the RO office.
Before their RO visit, Tamilisai, addressing a party gathering in Thiruvanmiyur, launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister MK Stalin, criticising him over various issues, including the DMK’s election manifesto. “While they were in opposition, the DMK frequently approached the governor’s house with complaints against the ruling party. But now, their stance has changed drastically, resorting to false promises for electoral gains. We, in the BJP, prioritise honest politics and strive for welfare of people,” Tamilisai said.
She also condemned Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan for his alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The minister should be ousted from the cabinet. It is appalling that such offensive language was used in the presence of DMK MP Kanimozhi,” she added.
DMK nominee Thamizhatchi Thangapandian, after filing her nomination, expressed gratitude to Chief Minister MK Stalin for granting her the opportunity to contest again. She pledged to engage with the voters, highlighting the achievements of the state over the past 33 months.
Reflecting on the DMK’s commitment to the people of Chennai South, Thangapandian recounted their support during challenging times, such as heavy rains. She emphasised that she shared a friendship with Tamilisai Soundararajan despite ideological differences. While taking a dig at alleged discrimination by the union government in its support for Sanskrit and Tamil, she said she was happy that the BJP, however, offered tickets to candidates with Tamil names. She also highlighted the presence of another candidate with ‘Tamil’ in her name, Tamil Selvi from the Naam Tamilar Katchi, in Chennai South.