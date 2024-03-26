Narratives of fight and freedom

CHENNAI: Three years before the Stonewall riots, there was another event that marked the beginning of trans activism in San Francisco — The Compton’s Cafeteria riot. The August 1966 event in San Francisco’s Tenderloin district was a reaction to the persistent and violent police persecution of transpersons and drag queens. Compton’s 22 directed by Drew de Pinto (USA) imagines what happened during the riots. At the 10th year celebration of Five Films For Freedom, a global initiative showcasing diverse LGBTQIA+ stories, organised by British Council, together with The Queer Muslim Project, when the film was screened at British Council on Friday, the audience were informed about the life, celebration and struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community decades ago.
Fred Rogers, queer affirmative counsellor, trans rights activist, panellist at the discussion that followed the screening shared, “I was amazed to see the resistance of trans people even before the Stonewall riots. Even within our communities, Stonewall is spoken as the first resistance movement. It clearly shows that there were warriors before us and there will be warriors after us.” Speaking at the opening ceremony, Janaka Pushpanathan, director, South India, British Council, “This year, the five short films from India, Spain, the Philippines, the UK, and the USA have captivated audiences across online platforms and in 10 cities across India where they were screened. The diverse perspectives presented in these films highlight the importance of representation and inclusion in the LGBTQIA+ community, and by amplifying these voices, we hope to inspire empathy and dialogue among audiences worldwide.”
In the film Cursive, directed by Isabel Steuble-Johnson, when the main character struggles with a breakup, she goes on to improve her handwriting. She feels that her life will become somewhat not disjointed if her handwriting gets better. The film equates handwriting with the reflection of innermost thoughts and feelings. This short film, an entry from the UK, showcases the protagonist’s struggle and gradual progress. Little One directed by Clister Santos (Philippines) talks about a pregnant mother who is unsure of how to raise a child, arranging an interview with her two queer fathers. Halfway directed by Kumar Chheda captured a conversation between a young gay couple living in Mumbai. First Kiss directed by Miguel Lafuente (Spain) featured the life of a young boy preparing to go on a date.
The panel discussion discussed how film festivals like these represent the queer community and celebrate love. Busaina, LGBTQIA+ activist, said, “In every movie, there is something that resonated with me. Trying to fit into a handwriting, really struck me. It’s sometimes disappointing to see that most of the times inclusive initiatives are led by straight people who don’t have any idea. We rarely see any local state-led institutions lead any programmes like this. Improving access to resources in non metro or urban places is the need of the hour.”
Janaka said, “We are happy to continue our collaboration with BFI Flare and The Queer Muslim Project for Five Films For Freedom, celebrating diversity and cross-cultural understanding. This initiative not only showcases fresh stories but also fosters new connections within the LGBTQIA+ community.”