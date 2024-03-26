Narratives of fight and freedom

In the film Cursive, directed by Isabel Steuble-Johnson, when the main character struggles with a breakup, she goes on to improve her handwriting. She feels that her life will become somewhat not disjointed if her handwriting gets better. The film equates handwriting with the reflection of innermost thoughts and feelings. This short film, an entry from the UK, showcases the protagonist’s struggle and gradual progress. Little One directed by Clister Santos (Philippines) talks about a pregnant mother who is unsure of how to raise a child, arranging an interview with her two queer fathers. Halfway directed by Kumar Chheda captured a conversation between a young gay couple living in Mumbai. First Kiss directed by Miguel Lafuente (Spain) featured the life of a young boy preparing to go on a date.

The panel discussion discussed how film festivals like these represent the queer community and celebrate love. Busaina, LGBTQIA+ activist, said, “In every movie, there is something that resonated with me. Trying to fit into a handwriting, really struck me. It’s sometimes disappointing to see that most of the times inclusive initiatives are led by straight people who don’t have any idea. We rarely see any local state-led institutions lead any programmes like this. Improving access to resources in non metro or urban places is the need of the hour.”

Janaka said, “We are happy to continue our collaboration with BFI Flare and The Queer Muslim Project for Five Films For Freedom, celebrating diversity and cross-cultural understanding. This initiative not only showcases fresh stories but also fosters new connections within the LGBTQIA+ community.”