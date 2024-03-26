Rooted in culture,global in appeal
CHENNAI: Recently, I chanced upon this breezy number on Spotify called Kaakarattan; courtesy of Coke Studio Tamil. It’s an unexpected fusion featuring the voices of Rajalakshmi Senthilganesan, folk artiste and a familiar face from Super Singer, and Vidya Vox, the Indian-American YouTube sensation. This electro-folk piece, composed by music director and playback singer GV Prakash, captures the essence of Pongal celebrations in a bustling city.
What struck me most was the delightful blend of these diverse artists within a single track. The visuals were a vibrant burst of colours, with instruments such as drums and bass being played on one side, and nadaswaram and tavil on the other, presenting a harmonious convergence of musical traditions.
The credits go to Sean Roldan, the music composer, for orchestrating this diverse collaboration. His adept curation shines through in Coke Studio Tamil’s ongoing second season, proving to be a refreshing break from the norm.
A well-deserved spotlight
With initiatives such as Coke Studio Tamil and MTV Hustle Namma Pettai, the upcoming Tamil hip-hop reality show, budding independent musicians are stepping into the spotlight to join forces with seasoned artists, propelling Tamil music onto the global stage.
It’s a heartening development that opens doors for fresh talent and fosters collaboration, promising an exciting journey for Tamil music enthusiasts worldwide.
In discussing this hopeful trajectory, Sean expresses, “In the first season (of Coke Studio Tamil), themed Idhu Namma Isai, authenticity was key, showcasing musicians with genuine lived experiences. The recordings captured the essence right there on the set. Meanwhile, the second season, themed Idhu Semma Vibe, leaned towards grandeur and visual spectacle. The forthcoming season might take a different route altogether, shaped by the audience’s feedback from the previous seasons.”
John Pradeep, who took on the role of storyteller in the enchanting lullaby Kan Moodudho featured in the inaugural season of Coke Studio Tamil alongside singer Chinmayi Sripaada, reflects on his memorable experience. “I found myself as the lone non-singer among a talented ensemble. What struck me was the curation team’s vision of blending singing with storytelling. Breaking convention, I portrayed a father sharing a tale with his inquisitive child, unable to finish due to her curiosity. It felt natural, drawing from my own experiences of bedtime storytelling with my daughter.”
When culture meets contemporary
The song also features Tharun Sekar, who plays the yaazh, an ancient instrument mentioned in Tholkappiyam. It brought another layer of authenticity to the performance, affirms John. “It’s moments like these, where heritage meets innovation, that resonate deeply with audiences. Unlike typical recording sessions where singers work in isolation, here, they collaborated and conversed, adding depth and authenticity to their performances. People are drawn not just to the music, but to the stories behind it,” adds the life coach and storyteller.
In addition to fostering creative freedom, the platform has provided artistes the opportunity to authentically represent themselves, sharing a piece of their identity and music with the world. John shares an example, “We have Gaana artistes, folk artistes... each specialising in their respective genres. By bringing their talents to a global platform, we illuminate what was previously known only within their close-knit circles, reaching a wider audience.”
The curation goes beyond just selecting music, musicians, and songs. It encompasses the thematic essence of a piece and how the musicians are integrated within it, emphasises Sean. One striking example of this can be found in a song featured in the first season of Coke Studio Tamil, titled Urudhi, which presents a unique fusion of religious and spiritual elements. The composition features the Carnatic vocalist, Sangeetha Kalanidhi award winner Sanjay Subrahmanyam, joined by Arifullah Shah, a practitioner of the Nagoor style of Tamil Sufi music.
Sanjay Subrahmanyam, known for his classical prowess, ventures into new territory in Elay Makka alongside Sathyaprakash, Andrea Jeremiah, NAVZ-47, and Girishh G, the mastermind behind the multi-genre composition in season 2. Witnessing a seasoned artiste like him embrace a different persona and explore unfamiliar musical landscapes is both surprising and uplifting.
“Artistes lead busy lives, but true chemistry often blossoms in informal settings. Artistry is a delicate balance. Our initial challenge was getting everyone together in one room, sparking those crucial conversations. Artistes are sensitive souls; they need time to acclimate and internalise the essence of the song,” explains Sean, shedding light on the process.
Battling stereotypes
Another platform promising to offer similar opportunities to Tamil rappers is MTV Hustle Namma Pettai. The upcoming show is poised to introduce a wave of fresh talent discovered through blind auditions conducted in various regions of Tamil Nadu.
Beyond merely providing entertainment, these auditions are generating excitement, particularly among hip hop artistes eager to leverage this platform’s global reach. With its premiere fast approaching, anticipation for the show is steadily building.
Discussing the significance of platforms like these, rap music artiste Dev Anand, also known as Devoid, remarks, “Back in 2008, Yogi B & Natchatra were the torchbearers of the genre. Now, the landscape is evolving, with numerous underground battles taking place. This platform will provide much-needed encouragement for aspiring artistes to carve out their own path and leave a mark. It’s indispensable in today’s music scene.”
Dev has taken on the role of mentor, handpicking students who excel in intercollegiate cultural competitions he judges and preparing them for MTV Hustle. While he steps back from the spotlight, his focus is firmly on propelling these budding talents forward.The show features a distinguished jury panel poised to guide and support contestants throughout their journey. Dev stresses the importance for aspiring artistes to seize this golden opportunity and make the most of it.
Hip hop transcends mere rapping. When judging, factors such as representation, flow, and lyricism are assessed. While underground battles thrive on rawness and freedom, performances in settings like these may have restrictions on explicit language, explains Dev, diving into the intricacies.
With the spotlight beckoning, many young artistes are eager to seize it, sometimes without giving due consideration to their lyrics. “It’s important for us to prioritise artistic integrity over influence. While some genuinely aim to showcase their skills, not everyone comprehends the depth of the art form,” he urges. Dev also underscores the importance of spreading awareness about the art form. He believes that audiences across segments A, B, and C will become familiar with it, fostering a culture where aspiring musicians feel empowered to pursue independence.
Addressing the gender disparity in hip hop, he asserts, “In the hip hop art form or any music genre, there’s no distinction between male and female. With platforms like this, the community will expand, offering equal opportunities to all. It’s crucial for the show to be conducted genuinely, with the right panel of judges in place.”
Adding her perspective, Mithra, an independent music artiste, highlights, “Platforms such as these provide opportunities for independent musicians to collaborate with talents from around the globe, fostering healthy competition. It enables artistes to authentically express themselves and establish connections with audiences spanning generations. Additionally, it offers insights into the creative processes and musical perspectives of the emerging generation of artistes.”
The bigger promising picture
We’ve seen prominent figures like Asal Kolaar and Paal Dabba rise to prominence in the hip hop scene, showcasing the potential for success. These platforms not only present opportunities but also ignite important conversations.
Sean elaborates, “Tamil music is uniquely diverse, encapsulating a wide array of styles. We possess a strong sense of acceptance and embrace this diversity. This boldness defines our approach to Coke Studio Tamil. Each season promises fresh offerings, blending the authenticity of Tamil culture with advancements in technology and trends seamlessly.”
Looking ahead, Sean is eager to dive into experimentation with VR, exploring the potential of this new technology and its impact on Coke Studio Tamil’s future endeavour.
As platforms like Coke Studio Tamil and MTV Hustle Namma Pettai continue to provide avenues for collaboration and showcase the diverse talents of Tamil musicians, the future of Tamil music looks brighter than ever. These initiatives not only elevate independent artists but also facilitate cultural exchange on a global scale.