Rooted in culture,global in appeal

The curation goes beyond just selecting music, musicians, and songs. It encompasses the thematic essence of a piece and how the musicians are integrated within it, emphasises Sean. One striking example of this can be found in a song featured in the first season of Coke Studio Tamil, titled Urudhi, which presents a unique fusion of religious and spiritual elements. The composition features the Carnatic vocalist, Sangeetha Kalanidhi award winner Sanjay Subrahmanyam, joined by Arifullah Shah, a practitioner of the Nagoor style of Tamil Sufi music.

Sanjay Subrahmanyam, known for his classical prowess, ventures into new territory in Elay Makka alongside Sathyaprakash, Andrea Jeremiah, NAVZ-47, and Girishh G, the mastermind behind the multi-genre composition in season 2. Witnessing a seasoned artiste like him embrace a different persona and explore unfamiliar musical landscapes is both surprising and uplifting.

“Artistes lead busy lives, but true chemistry often blossoms in informal settings. Artistry is a delicate balance. Our initial challenge was getting everyone together in one room, sparking those crucial conversations. Artistes are sensitive souls; they need time to acclimate and internalise the essence of the song,” explains Sean, shedding light on the process.

Battling stereotypes

Another platform promising to offer similar opportunities to Tamil rappers is MTV Hustle Namma Pettai. The upcoming show is poised to introduce a wave of fresh talent discovered through blind auditions conducted in various regions of Tamil Nadu.

Beyond merely providing entertainment, these auditions are generating excitement, particularly among hip hop artistes eager to leverage this platform’s global reach. With its premiere fast approaching, anticipation for the show is steadily building.

Discussing the significance of platforms like these, rap music artiste Dev Anand, also known as Devoid, remarks, “Back in 2008, Yogi B & Natchatra were the torchbearers of the genre. Now, the landscape is evolving, with numerous underground battles taking place. This platform will provide much-needed encouragement for aspiring artistes to carve out their own path and leave a mark. It’s indispensable in today’s music scene.”

Dev has taken on the role of mentor, handpicking students who excel in intercollegiate cultural competitions he judges and preparing them for MTV Hustle. While he steps back from the spotlight, his focus is firmly on propelling these budding talents forward.The show features a distinguished jury panel poised to guide and support contestants throughout their journey. Dev stresses the importance for aspiring artistes to seize this golden opportunity and make the most of it.

Hip hop transcends mere rapping. When judging, factors such as representation, flow, and lyricism are assessed. While underground battles thrive on rawness and freedom, performances in settings like these may have restrictions on explicit language, explains Dev, diving into the intricacies.