When colours speak - Rainbow Revelry

CHENNAI: From ecstatic dances to the beats of ‘Rang Barse’ to savouring traditional delights like ‘gujiya’ and ‘thandai’, the festival of Holi was always worth waiting for. Donning vibrant attire, and gleefully hurling water balloons and splashing colours on friends is what my dream Holi looked like. Sunday was a dream come true at the Rang Raas Holi, Chennai’s biggest Holi concert — by Gigscape, Hivefy, In Vouge Company, Chilly Tales, TAP and Swiggy Stepping Out — was conducted at YMCA, Royapettah.

With over 6,000 revellers, the extravaganza pulsated with the celebration of music and dance and an electrifying lineup of celebrities like Rannvijay Sinha, actor, DJ Bravo, renowned cricketer and DJ Aqeel, DJ and composer. With the rainbow-themed arena, the venue unveiled itself as a nostalgic haven, beckoning me to immerse in cherished memories destined to last a lifetime.

As I wade through different stalls, the carnival was all set to make my experience an unforgettable one featuring rain dance, face painting, food, games, an eccentric photo booth and party setup grooving to the Nasik Dhol, the regional folk drum of Maharashtra.