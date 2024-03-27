For theatre artists, all the world is a stage

CHENNAI: Deep within our souls resides a fervent passion, an ember that ignites with unbridled enthusiasm. It’s that relentless drive, that burning desire for something more, something beyond the ordinary. And for many creative minds, this passion finds its home in the mesmerising world of theatre. Their attempts have always been to seamlessly weave tales of love, tragedy, triumph, and everything in between. Today, as we celebrate the magic of theatre, let us applaud these dreamers who lead lives of quiet dedication, tirelessly honing their craft amidst the chaos of everyday existence. On World Theatre Day, we pay homage to the artisans, the creators who breathe life into the stage.

Oscillating between the delicate dance of work and passion is an art form mastered by a few. For Nandhakumar, a marketing manager at a cutting-edge software company, professional theatre artiste for the past eight years, and a pioneer of Puratchipadai Productions, a dynamic theatre troupe based in Madurai, blending the worlds of corporate marketing and theatrical storytelling isn’t just a skill—it’s a philosophy. “I see my profession and my passion as inseparable twins, finding equal joy in both the two threads. Whether I’m crafting narratives about products and brands in the boardroom or weaving tales on the stage, it’s all about storytelling. My theatre has taught me the invaluable art of connecting with an audience, a lesson that I seamlessly apply to my marketing endeavours. In both realms, it’s about captivating hearts and minds through the power of narrative.”