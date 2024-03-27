For theatre artists, all the world is a stage

CHENNAI: Deep within our souls resides a fervent passion, an ember that ignites with unbridled enthusiasm. It’s that relentless drive, that burning desire for something more, something beyond the ordinary. And for many creative minds, this passion finds its home in the mesmerising world of theatre. Their attempts have always been to seamlessly weave tales of love, tragedy, triumph, and everything in between. Today, as we celebrate the magic of theatre, let us applaud these dreamers who lead lives of quiet dedication, tirelessly honing their craft amidst the chaos of everyday existence. On World Theatre Day, we pay homage to the artisans, the creators who breathe life into the stage.
Oscillating between the delicate dance of work and passion is an art form mastered by a few. For Nandhakumar, a marketing manager at a cutting-edge software company, professional theatre artiste for the past eight years, and a pioneer of Puratchipadai Productions, a dynamic theatre troupe based in Madurai, blending the worlds of corporate marketing and theatrical storytelling isn’t just a skill—it’s a philosophy. “I see my profession and my passion as inseparable twins, finding equal joy in both the two threads. Whether I’m crafting narratives about products and brands in the boardroom or weaving tales on the stage, it’s all about storytelling. My theatre has taught me the invaluable art of connecting with an audience, a lesson that I seamlessly apply to my marketing endeavours. In both realms, it’s about captivating hearts and minds through the power of narrative.”
Describing stagecraft as a healing elixir for self-expression, Snehaa Seshadri Nath, a luminary in both human resources and the theatrical world, traces the journey back to her college days. It was the time when the spotlight first beckoned her during a mesmerising performance in a full English production. Unfettered by the constraints of societal expectations or the allure of financial gains, Snehaa confides, “Theatre is my refuge — a sacred space where my creativity knows no bounds. Balancing the intricacies of my professional life with the fervour of my theatrical pursuits empowers me to chart my course financially while immersing myself wholly in the world of my art. I firmly believe in chasing this passion relentlessly, irrespective of age or circumstance.”
Rewarding experience
In the symphony of life, a few stories serve as a poignant reminder of the delicate balance between ambition, passion, and personal fulfilment. Embodying the ethos, Paramesh, a skilled software developer and the proud recipient of the Best Actor Award at the esteemed Short and Sweet Theatre Festival in 2023, says, “I believe having dual responsibilities at times can be challenging as it puts a question mark to our personal life and the welfare of our loved ones. I often find myself skipping meals and sacrificing sleep due to time constraints, which is a concern for our family. However, making a conscious effort to prioritise our responsibilities can help us excel in our profession and passions without compromising our well-being and relationships.”
Amidst financial pressures and sceptical glances questioning the viability of a career in theatre, some stand undeterred. With an unwavering determination to stabilise both, Vamsi Krishna Ramesh, a dynamic young entrepreneur and a visionary in independent theatre, has worn many hats. As a founder of the innovative production house, Burrito Bowl Productions and a start-up, he embodies the spirit of creativity and entrepreneurship that goes hand in hand. Balancing the act between his career and passion, Vamsi shares, “Navigating the demands of a thriving career and an unwavering passion has its challenges where both require a lot of time and attention. There are financial pressures and doubts from others on the viability of theatre as a career. However, if we feel strongly about our passion, life will find a way.”
Today, more than ever, Mary Jane Hathaway’s timeless notion that “Art is not about filling the stomach; it’s about nourishing the soul” resonates with us as a true testament to the value of art that thrives in our lives. It exemplifies how true art isn’t pursued for external rewards but is a balm for the soul, a source of solace, and a spark for the imagination.